Why Actress Sonam Kapoor said No to Modelling ?

October 20, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Oct 20 : Actress Sonam Kapoor says she turned down a modelling offer by ace photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar to pursue a career in acting.

Sonam, daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, forayed into Bollywood with Ranbir Kapoor in 2007 with “Saawariya”.

During an appearance on an episode of “Vogue BFFs”, she said: “I remember it was at a party which was for a cosmetic company, in 2006, I think. This tall person walks up to me — which is Atul — and he’s like, ‘Oh my God, do you want to model?’ I had just started acting in ‘Saawariya’. And I wasn’t out at all, publicly, because my parents had kept me away from the press and the paps (paparazzi) and everything.”

“So nobody knew what I looked like or anything,” the “Khoobsurat” star added. “One of my friends was a make-up artist, so I just went for her party, just for fun! Nobody took pictures of me at that point. And I have Atul walking up to me and saying, ‘Do you want to model?’ So I told him, ‘I am already acting in a movie!’.”

To that, Kasbekar told her: “Ok, good…good.”

The actress, who is known for her fashion sense and brazen honesty, has made a place for herself in Bollywood with films like “Neerja”, “Raanjhana”, “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” and “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”.

The episode will air on Saturday on Colors Infinity.

