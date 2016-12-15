Why ‘Chinamma’ silent on becoming AIADMK’s General Secretary?

Chennai, Dec 15: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala is yet to give her consent to becoming the AIADMK General Secretary, the party said.

“Party members are requesting her to take over the mantle. She is patiently hearing them out. She has not given any indication about standing for the party post,” party spokesman C. Ponnaiyan told IANS.

According to him, Sasikala seems to be of the view that there should be unanimity among AIADMK members on her becoming the General Secretary, a post that was held by Jayalalithaa.

“She is keeping a total silence on the issue,” Ponnaiyan added.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5 following a prolonged illness.

Ponnaiyan said the party’s General Council will elect a new General Secretary.

Asked about party rules that only a member of the party for five continuous years can seek any post, Ponnaiyan said the AIADMK Executive Council has the powers to amend the rules.

A couple of years back, then AIADMK General Secretary Jayalalithaa sacked Sasikala and a few others from the party’s primary membership. She was later taken back.

Queried about the pending case in the Supreme Court against Sasikala, the spokesman said she will come out victorious.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Ponnaiyan said the entire AIADMK wanted Sasikala to become the party General Secretary.