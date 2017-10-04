Why did UN-Water invite Ram Rahim and Honeypreet to support World Toilet Day, unaware of their current status?

October 4: The rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and his close aide Honeypreet Insan have been invited by the United Nations Water to support its World Toilet Day event that would be held in November.

The self-styled godman Ram Rahim is serving 20 years jail term for molesting two of his women followers. Honeypreet in police custody is currently interrogated by Haryana Police for rioting and sedition.

Soon after UN-Water tweeted, inviting Ram Rahim and Honeypreet to extend their support for World Toilet Day, they had deleted the tweet. Fortunately, a media channel had taken a screenshot of the post before it was pulled down.

Screenshot of UN Water’s tweet inviting Ram Rahim and Honeypreet

It is puzzling when United Nations decide to invite two of India’s most controversial figures. Many are raising questions on UN’s awareness about the status of people they invite for campaigning.

According to Indian government’s Clean India Campaign, building toilets is a top priority in the nation.

