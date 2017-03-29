Why is Jacob Thomas still continuing as Vigilance Director, asks Kerala High Court 

Kochi/Kerala, March 29: The High Court of Kerala has come down heavily on the Kerala Government on the issue of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption bureau. The Court has asked the government, why Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas is still in his position. The Vigilance department is unnecessarily intervening in the Government and its governance. How could the Government go forward while the Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas is retained in his position, the Court asked. The Court also expressed its doubt that why the Kerala Government is keeping silence on this issue.

The Court observed that if the situation continues to be the same, the Court would be forced to summon the Chief Secretary and Vigilance Director to be present before the Court. The Court was considering a petition filed by Benny Abraham of Kottayam seeking to quash a vigilance case against him.

Earlier the Court had observed that Vigilance Raj would prevail in the Kerala if the VIgilence Department is given the power to review the administrative decisions of the government. The Kerala Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas, who earlier built an image of a strong hand against corruption, has come under criticism recently after the Finance section came out with allegations that Jacob Thomas is involved in money laundering and corruption.