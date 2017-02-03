Why Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan silent over Chief Secretary’s report of corruption charges against Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas?

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3: The Finance department has found that the Kerala Vigilance Director, Dr. Jacob Thomas has been involved in serious level of corruption, while he was the Port Director. The Kerala Chief Secretary has informed the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in writing about this. Even after getting this report from the Chief Secretary, no action was initiated by Pinarayi Vijayan against this corrupted officer Dr. Jacob Thomas, while this exist as a serious offence which needs immediate action so as to prevent the corrupted officer from indulging in more corruption.

In his report to the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary has clearly mentioned that the activities of Jacob Thomas was of criminal in nature. This report was submitted to the Chief Minister on December 7, 2017. The report also says that Jacob Thomas has misused his official power to help some private companies to make financial gains of Rs. 2.67 Crores. According to the laws of Anti-Corruption, this is a serious offence, says the report.

Jacob Thomas had given contract to certain private companies, violating the existing rules in this regard. This has resulted in a loss amounting to crores money belonging to Kerala State, according to Chief Secretary’s report.

It is not fair to investigate this issue while Jacob Thomas is the Vigilance Director. The Vigilance Department has to investigate the case. As the prime acquit in this case is Jacob Thomas, it sounds insensible if the department under him is investigating the case against him. So a parallel system must be made to investigate this case, asks the Additional Chief Secretary Dr. K M Abraham in his report to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The report urges to investigate in detail about the transactions and fraudulence by Vigilance Director, Dr. Jacob Thomas, while he was the Port Department Director. Fearing that Jacob Thomas would avenge for making this honest report and submitting it to the Government, detailing his criminal deeds, the Chief Secretary in his report has also requested for protection in anticipation.

The report detailed in more than 250 pages, has been submitted to the Chief Minister in December 2016. But no action was taken by the government against Jacob Thomas. The report advises to punish Jacob Thomas, who aided others to do criminal offences and for his involvement in serious corruption and for breaking rules.

The serious offences, cited in the report against the Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas are considering foreign company by eschewing public enterprises from India, creating forged documents for cheating, hiding crucial facts from the government, serious lapses in the tender proceedings and so on. The report also suggests that investigation must be made in two different levels, one directly from the government by usual proceedings and the other by a team of three or more IAS officials along with technical experts. All transactions made by Jacob Thomas must be investigated by this team, the report asks the Chief Minister.

The report also asks the Chief Minister that, Jacob Thomas shall be not be there in the current position of Vigilance Director till the investigation in this issue is concluded.

The Additional Chief Secretary has also recommended to take opinion from the Director General of Prosecution on the report submitted by the chief Secretary.

The report of the Chief Secretary is given below.

Source: thewifireporter.com.