Why no prevention steps on air pollution: NGT questions governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana

New Delhi, November 7: The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday asked explanations from the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana that why no preventive steps were taken to control the air quality in the region.

The National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar thrashed the state governments for not being prepared in advance to tackle the emergency situation.

According to reports, the Central Pollution Control Board recorded severe air quality which infers that the intensity of pollution was extreme.

The bench said that the air quality is so poor that children are not even able to breathe properly. Why the water was not sprayed using as per our directions. The instructions should be taken and it should be informed us day after tomorrow.

The National Green Tribunal asked the state governments to explain why no preventive and precautionary measures were taken as it was known earlier that such a situation was likely to arise.

The panel also directed the Central Pollution Control Board to state what emergency directions were issued to tackle the situation.

The National Green Tribunal heard a plea for immediate action against the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR stating that it is affecting children and senior citizens.

The plea said that after the Diwali celebrations, the air quality of Delhi on October 17, 18 and 19 was found to be worst. The plea further mentioned that after orders from the National Green Tribunal in 2016, the authorities have slept over it.

With the increasing number of cars in the city, the plea that was filed by the environment activist Akash Vashishta said that the government should take a view with regards to putting a cap on vehicles to reduce air pollution.

The plea also want that Delhi and the neighbouring states should file a status report with regard to the steps taken to educate people regarding waste burning and the pollution caused by it.