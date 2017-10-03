Why PM Modi is not facing media or public? Asks BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Twitter

New Delhi, October 3: BJP MP and renowned actor Shatrughan Sinha has taken on Twitter that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall come in front of people and media and answer their questions. The nation is facing severe economic crisis and the Prime Minister shall be ready to face the public at least once.

Shatrughan Sinha in his twitter post asks Modi to face a real press meet. He added that conducting a questionnaire session by the media is not a real press meet. Modi has to face a press meet in which no question paper is given and censored.

This is the best time for the head of democracy to face public and media directly. He has to answer the questions of the public and media. And a real press meet shall be conducted.

Shatrughan Sinha said he wishes Modi to ensure that he is protecting the middle class, traders, small-scale vendors before the forthcoming elections.

He added that what he did was the followeres need to express. The criticisms of the Narendra Modi government are getting worse as such criticisms are raised from the party itself.

