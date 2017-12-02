Why prefer clone while original is available, says Arun Jaitley on ‘pro-Hindutva’ politics

Surat/Gujarat, December 2: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always been a pro-Hindutva party, said Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while taking a jibe at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on the matter of his religion.

Jaitley asked, “the BJP has always been seen as a pro-Hindutva party. So if an original is available, why one would prefer a clone?” Jaitley responded to a poser on Rahul Gandhi’s temple visits in the wake of elections. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley s briefing.

The two parties have left no stone unturned in bringing one another down. While the Congress Party has been calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘non-Hindu’, the BJP has often referred to Rahul Gandhi as ‘non-Hindu’.

While further criticising the Congress Party, BJP leader Arun Jaitley said, “In 1990s, the reforms were taken under compulsion, but the government under Prime Minister Modi is undertaking the reforms by conviction. While the BJP has maintained its credibility, Congress is slowly becoming extinct.”

He added, “The 10 years of governance before Prime Minister Modi ji’s government was the most corrupt government we have ever seen. It was a leaderless government. It was said that the then prime minister was a prime minister in office, but not in power.”

The foreign investments had completely stopped at a point in India, opined Arun Jaitley.

He further added, “Foreign Investments had completely stopped at a point in India. Today, we have come up with 42 positions in the world ranking of Ease of Doing Business.”

The Gujarat elections will be conducted in two take place on December 9 and 14, while the results will be out on December 18. (ANI)