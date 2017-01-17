Why Sasikala’s husband Natarajan went to Delhi?

Chennai, Jan 17: VK Sasikala’s husband Natarajan, the master strategist of the AIADMK in a post Jayalalithaa era was in New Delhi for two days last week.

In Delhi, he met Congress leaders, but his visit was not political.

It was to understand the progress of the disproportionate assets case filed against Sasikala in the Supreme Court and the possible date of the judgement.

Natarajan had a meeting with the senior Supreme Court lawyers representing Sasikala in the case — Kapil Sibal and Abhisekh Manu Singhvi.

