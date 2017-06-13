Why Varalakshmi Sharat Kumar Met Edappadi K Palaniswami?

Chennai, June 13: The daughter of Kollywood star Sharat Kumar, Actress Varalakshmi on Monday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and urged him to take stern action on those involved in crimes against women.

After the meeting, when speaking to reporters, Varalakshmi said, “We requested the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to form a Mahila Court in every district of the state and ensure a proper verdict should be announced within 6 months.”

Varalakshmi later posted on Twitter: ““Met the Honourable CM n handed over #SaveShakti petition.He has promised to look into the matter immediately n do the needful #WomensRights”.

During her meeting with CM, the actress handed over the Save Sakthi petition signed by more than 60,000 people and urged the Chief Minister to take swift action women harassment cases.

Daughter of actor-politician R Sarathkumar, Varalaxmi recently started ‘Save Shakti’ campaign for women. Before doing so, she alleged that she faced harassment from a top official of a TV channel.

“If it is happening to someone like me who is not an outsider, there may be many more women who are keeping quiet out of fear of losing work or being boycotted,” she said.