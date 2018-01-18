Why are women sharing makeup-free acne selfies in social media?

Instagram is usually associated with beautiful pictures of filtered photos and airbrushed selfies.

However, a large number of women have started a new movement on the photo-sharing app to encourage others to be less ashamed of their skin insecurities.

Many women are posting makeup-free selfies on social media, using the hashtag #skinpositivity to send out an important message about accepting skin problems, says a report on the Independent.

It all started when, in October last year, Instagram influencer Chessie King shared her struggle with her 300,000 followers- to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

Alongside the photo, she wrote, “I was in tears last week about the state my skin was in and went on a rage of picking and squeezing (the worst thing for it) because I was so upset. No matter how much I promote body confidence, I still really suffer from bad days BUT sharing it on my Insta stories really helped me realize there are so many of you going through it too.”

Since then many girls have gathered the courage to take part in this movement, using hashtags like #acne, #skinpoitivity and #acnepositivity to make the movement spread to a wider reach.

A 17-year-old girl from Colorado, Hailey Wait, has been considered as a champion in this movement. She, hrough her social media accounts, has been spreading powerful messages about embracing one’s unique beauty.

Em Ford, a self-professed makeup lover from London, has also been a driving force behind the rise in women unashamedly going makeup-free on Instagram

In November, Ford posted a video at the end of Anti-Bullying Week sharing her personal story.

She wrote, “I hope it can help those of you in a similar situation or those who feel like I did. Just remember you are good enough, you are strong enough and you can do this.”

Many girls are choosing to post a side-by-side comparison, showing just how much difference makeup can make, and why one shouldn’t compare themselves to what one sees on Instagram.

Already, the hashtag #skinpositivity has been used hundreds of times and #acnepositivity has surpassed 200 posts.