Widespread resentment on Jallikattu ban, Sasikala Natarajan writes to PM Modi

Chebnnai, Jan 11: AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan writes to PM Modi, urges him to promulgate ordinance for jallikattu.

Jallikattu, the annual bull festival, is celebrated during Pongal, this weekend.

Sasikala writes saying, “This sporting event is inextricably linked to the rural, agrarian customs, pracices and psyche of the Tamils and also helps in the conservation of native germplasm, since bulls with excellent physical attributes alone are reared for the sport.”

She said no cruelty or pain is inflicted on the bulls and in fact they are worshipped. In the two-page letter Sasikala invokes Jayalalithaa saying she was keen that the sport is restored to its original glory as the primal sport of Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK General Secretary had her first spat with DMK’s MK Stalin for his comments on the Jallikattu issue. She accused the newly appointed working president of DMK of hiding facts, especially on the legal battles to lift the ban on Jallikattu.

Stalin in a political rally at Madurai on January 3 blamed AIADMK and Jayalalithaa for perusing it with the Center to conduct Jallikattu.

Pointing to the facts, Sasikala stated that it was Jayalalithaa who filed a review petition on May 19, 2014. Though DMK wielded power at the Center, its ally Congress party brought in bulls under show-display animals list along with tigers and bears and blamed that it was the reason Jallikattu got banned.