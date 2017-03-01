Widow of Navy SEAL “Ryan” Owens, receives standing ovation during Donald Trump speech

Washington, March 1 : Carryn Owens, the widow of Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens, received a long, emotional standing ovation after the US President Donald Trump in his highly-anticipated speech acknowledged her late husband to the Congress here.

“Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation,” Trump said on Tuesday at the Capitol Hill, the Week Magazine reported.

Carryn Owens was seen sitting next to Trump’s daughter Ivanka and received repeated applause as she moved to tears during the President’s speech.

Owens, a 36-year-old father of three, was the only US victim in the January 27 raid on a suspected Al Qaeda compound in Yemen, Fox news reported.

At least 16 civilians and 14 militants were killed in the operation, which the Pentagon said was aimed at capturing information on potential Al Qaeda attacks against the US and its allies.

Trump said he met with Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, and quoted him as saying, “Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies.”

Last week, Owens’ father, Bill Owens, a retired Fort Lauderdale police detective and veteran, demanded an investigation into the planning of the raid, and slammed Trump for the timing of the operation.

Trump said that Owens’ legacy is “etched into eternity”.

“Ryan is looking down right now and he is very happy because I think he just broke a record,” Trump said as lawmakers and guests gave a prolonged standing ovation.

“For as the Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends — Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country and for our freedom– we will never forget Ryan,” the President added.

–IANS

sm/vm