Wife bites husband to death in Kanpur

KANPUR,Sept23: In a bizarre incident, a 35-year-old man died after he was allegedly bitten by his wife for not allowing her to vist her parents living in Fatehpur district.

The incident came to light after the man’s mother lodged an FIR against her daughter-in-law with the local police on Thursday.

According to reports, Arvind lived with his wife Gomti Devi, their two children and his mother Gulabi Devi in Pahadipur village under the limits of Bakewar police station of the district. Furious over not allowing Gomti to got to her parent’s house, she bit Arvind on neck chest and stomach causing deep wounds. He was rushed to the district hospital where he bled to death during treatment.

According to sources, late on Wednesday night neighbours heard loud shrieks from Arvind’s house and rushed there but Arvind’s wife Gomti and her two children refused to open the doors. Later, Gulabi, somehow alerted the neighbours. When they broke the door they found Arvind lying in a pool of blood with grievous injuries around his neck and other body parts.

“When the neighbours reached Arvind’s house he was unconscious and after sometimes he started vomiting. He was then admitted to the district hospital before alerting the local police,” said a police official.

“He received bite injuries on neck, chest and stomach. In the meantime, his wife managed to flee along with her children,” said police sources.

“We were informed by Arvind’s mother that his wife has bitten him after she had some arguments with him,” station house officer Bakewar Shubh Narain told TOI. “As per the doctors, the wounds were quite deep which led to heavy blood loss,” said SHO. Arvind’s mother has filed a complaint with the police in this regard, he added.

The dead body was later sent to the Government district Hospital for postmortem. "We have booked Arvind's wife Gomti under section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC and efforts are on to nab her," said a police officer.