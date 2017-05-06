Wife pulls trigger on businessman husband at busy junction near Electronic city in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May6:Motorists at a busy junction near Electronics City were horrified on Friday evening when a woman pulled out a gun and fired three rounds at her 52-year-old husband. The couple, who appeared to be having an argument, had stopped their car at a signal near Singasandra junction. The victim, M.R. Sairam, was getting out of the car he had been driving when his wife Hamsa opened fire. According to doctors Sairam took three bullets in his abdomen and is battling for his life.

According to the police, after having lunch at a restaurant in Attibele, Sairam and Hamsa were returning home in HSR Layout when they got into an argument. Sairam, who is the CEO of a private company, allegedly punched Hamsa. She is suspected to have opened fire in retaliation. The police have questioned Hamsa.

Licensed weapon was used: Police

Ms. Hamsa, 44, has been arrested for attempt to murder. The weapon she used, a 9 mm pistol, was a licensed one that the couple had acquired for security purposes.

As her husband was exiting the vehicle, Ms. Hamsa fired two rounds at him. Passers-by and motorists at the busy Singasandra junction were horrified when she got down from their vehicle, her lips bleeding and with a gun in hand. “While he was trying to escape, she fired another shot,” said the police.

“She is in custody, but is refusing to cooperate with the investigation. She is not answering our questions. We don’t know what they were arguing over,” said a police officer, adding that she was unable to articulate clearly.

Ms. Hamsa’s lip was bleeding as Mr. Sairam had allegedly punched her. “While this was the trigger for opening fire, we are trying to piece together the events that led to the attack,” the officer added. “She keeps asking us to leave her alone.”

She is a director in the private company owned by Mr. Sairam and where he is the CEO. The couple live in HSR Layout. They and have an adult daughter who the police were questioning on Friday.

Passers-by unharmed

Police said that passers-by and motorists had gathered around Ms. Hamsa once she stepped outside the vehicle, but none were harmed. “Many people gathered around her on the road even when she was waving the gun,” said another police officer.