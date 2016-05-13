Wife swapping: SC directs state to form SIT to probe charge

New Delhi, May 13 : The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Kerala state police to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the wife swapping charges against five Navy officers, reports said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice TS Thakur turned down the plaintiff’s appeal of appointing the CBI to handle the case. The apex court directed the state police to complete the work within three month’s time.

The bench was quoted in the media as saying, “It is well-settled that the extraordinary power of the constitutional courts in directing CBI to conduct investigation in a case must be exercised rarely in exceptional circumstances, especially, when there is lack of confidence in the investigating agency, or in the national interest and for doing complete justice in the matter.”

Defending its judgement, the court said, “The facts and circumstances in which the offence is alleged to have been committed can be better investigated by the state police.”

The state police have already examined 70 witnesses.

The plaintiff had complained about the crime and lodged an FIR citing physical and mental abuse against and husband and in-laws. She also said that the Navy officer indulged in wife swapping with four others.

She said that though they got married on March 9, 2012, it was a strained one and within a year she was driven out. her husband allegedly kept her laptop, marriage certificate and other import details, The Indian Express reported.

In her plea she sought the transfer of her case from the Kerala HC to Delhi HC, stating that her estrange husband as an influential man.