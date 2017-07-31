Wife of television actor Manoj Goyal was found hanging from a ceiling fan at residence in Kandivli

Mumbai,July31:On Saturday, the wife of television actor Manoj Goyal was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside the bedroom of their Kandivli residence. The Samta Nagar police have found a suicide note stating that she ended her life due to depression.

According to the police, Neelima Goyal, 40, was alone at her residence in Alica Nagar building, Lokhandwala complex on Saturday, when she allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan. Her husband, Manoj Goyal, was out for work while their eight-year-old daughter was in tuition classes.

“When the daughter came back home, she rang the bell but did not get a response for a long time. That’s when she informed the neighbhours about it. They later informed us and we broke opened the door,” said a Samta Nagar police officer.

“We broke the bedroom door and found Neelima hanging from the ceiling fan. We also found a suicide note which revealed that she was depressed thus ending her life. She also wrote that no one should be held responsible for her death,” said the officer. “We have registered a case of accidental death in this regard and the family members do not suspect any foul play in the incident,” he added.

Manoj Goyal is a popular comedy actor and has starred in several SAB TV shows like Golmal Hai Bhai Sab Golmal Hai, Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai. He has also appeared in many multi-star cast movies.