WikiLeaks Barack Obama emails: Reveals US President’s personal e-mails

October 21, 2016 | By :

Washington, Oct 21 :  WikiLeaks has revealed US President Barack Obama’s private e-mail address by publishing hacked e-mails, in another potentially embarrassing document dump targeting the Democrats, a media report said.

“WikiLeaks reveals first batch of US President Barack Obama e-mails sent via secret address,” WikiLeaks, the Julian Assange-founded open secrets site, tweeted on Thursday — implying that even more of Obama’s private communications would be released.

According to the New York Post, the site published seven messages involving an e-mail address purported to be that of the commander-in-chief: bobama@ameritech.net.

One exchange was dated the evening of November 4, 2008 — Election Day. John Podesta, co-chair of Obama’s transition team, urges Obama not to accept an invitation to a G-20 meeting in November 15 on the global financial crisis should outgoing President George W. Bush invite him that night after Obama is officially elected.

Podesta attached a memo the transition team prepared weighing the pros and cons of going to the summit.

“On the chance that President Bush would raise this with you tonight, I wanted you to be aware that it is the unanimous recommendation for your advisors that you NOT attend,” Podesta said.

When the G-20 convened in Washington, Obama was absent.

An e-mail message sent on Thursday to Obama’s alleged address didn’t bounce back immediately — signalling it could still be a working account.

The White House declined to comment. The US intelligence authorities believe Russia orchestrated the widespread cyber attacks into Democratic Party-related e-mails.

The Obama messages were among some 23,000 e-mails stolen from Podesta, who now serves as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, the New York Post reported.

The alleged Obama e-mails were from 2008 when the young Illinois senator was about to win his historic White House bid and was assembling a transition team. The e-mails largely address staffing a transition economic team and adding diversity to a future Obama administration.

–IANS

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Ecuador grants citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
AadhaarLeaks: CIA, US’s spy agency accesses Aadhaar details, shocking revelation from WikiLeaks
WikiLeaks reports expose CIA link to Cross Match Technologies may have comprised Aadhaar data
Wikileaks leaks cable release to US, from crown prince of Abu Dhabi, to bomb the offices of Al Jazeera prior to the invasion of Afghanistan
American authorities prepares charges to seek arrest of WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange
Wikileaks: US National Security Agency hacked into Pak mobile networking system
Wikileaks: US National Security Agency hacked into Pak mobile networking system
Top