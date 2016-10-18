Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s internet cut after releasing Hillary Clinton’s Goldman Sachs speeches

London,Oct18: WikiLeaks have announced that Ecuador has shut down internet access for its founder Julian Assange.

“We can confirm Ecuador cut off Assange’s internet access Saturday, 5 pm GMT, shortly after publication of (Hillary) Clinton’s Goldman Sachs speeches,” WikiLeaks tweeted on Monday.

The WikiLeaks claim follows the latest emails it disclosed from a hack of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s emails, the BBC reported.

It released three transcripts on Saturday of Clinton’s paid speeches to Goldman Sachs, which her campaign had long refused to release.

The scripts revealed her bantering relationship with the investment bank’s executives, which is unlikely to allay fears among liberal Democrats that she was too cosy with Wall Street.

The tweet further said the group had “activated the appropriate contingency plans”.

Assange has been claiming asylum at London’s Ecuadorean embassy since 2012 to avoid extradition over sex assault allegations in Sweden.

The Ecuadorian government has not responded to the claims, the Guardian reported.

“We don’t respond to speculation circulating on Twitter. Ecuador will continue to protect Julian Assange and uphold the political asylum granted to him in 2012,” a source in the Ecuadorian government said.