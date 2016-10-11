Wikileaks releases more emails about Clinton, becomes a backlash to Hillary

United States, October 11: Whistleblowing website WikiLeaks has released a second batch of emails from Hillary Clintons presidential campaign chairman John Podesta. The new release features 2,086 hacked emails out of a trove that Julian Assange says includes 50,000 messages.

Former President Bill Clinton features prominently in the latest leaks, as highlighted by Wikileaks Twitter feed. In one, People close to the power couple pushed for Mr. Clinton, referred to as WJC for William Jefferson Clinton, to be less involved with his wifes presidential campaign due to his extramarital affairs.

I had a multi-email exchange with someone in the media this morning—a name you would know—who is telling me that there are people close to the Clintons who says WJC’s sex life could be damaging to her, a January 2016 email from blogger Brent Budowsky to Podesta reads.

Another email, dated December 2011, from Doug Band, a lawyer who helped create the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), said that Clinton Foundation Chief Operating Officer Laura Graham was suicidal due to the stress of all of this office crap with wjc and the Clinton Valley Center. Band also called out the couples daughter Chelsea for not caring about her role in the office problems.

Bruce [Lindsey] said the stress of specifically the office had caused his very serious health issues as you both know, he wrote. But I’m sure chelsea is more concerned with a mostly false story in the distinguished ny post about mf global and teneo not her role in what happened to laura/bruce, what she is doing to the organization or the several of stories that have appeared in the ny post about her father and a multitude of women over the years.

That email wasnt the first time Band expressed dislike of Chelsea Clinton. In an email to Podesta a month previous, he said she was acting like a spoiled brat kid who has nothing else to do but create issues to justify what she’s doing because she, as she has said, hasn’t found her way and has a lack of focus in her life.