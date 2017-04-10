Wikileaks: US National Security Agency hacked into Pak mobile networking system.

Wikileaks shared a link in the tweet which pointed to a Github repository containing the decrypted files pertaining to NSA cyber weapons.This is not the first time that reports of NSA spying on other countries have surfaced.

It was reported that the NSA authorised to spy on foreign-based political organisations including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from India and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) from Pakistan.

According to the Express Tribune, a classified document revealed that US spy agency NSA had been sanctioned to spy on most countries and some international bodies and political parties under the FISA court certification.

The Washington Post report said that under a 2010 certification approved by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA), NSA had the permission to spy on 193 foreign governments and foreign factions, political organisations and other entities.

While Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand remained same from NSA’s spying program following the US’ no-spying arrangements with the four countries, two factions of foreign nations Palestinian Authority; Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on NSA’s radar was also spied on.

Moreover, the NSA was also authorised to spy on international bodies such as the UN, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the Asian Development Bank and many others. (ANI)