Will always be with Mulayam’s son Akhilesh Yadav, not CM Akhilesh: Amar Singh

Lucknow, Oct 27: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s “crisis manager” Amar Singh, at the centre of the storm that’s threatening to destroy the Samajwadi Party says, not surprisingly, he will always support Mulayam.

“I may not be with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, but I will always be with Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Akhilesh. If this issue can be resolved at my expense, then they can go ahead,” Amar Singh told ANI.

On the power tussle within the party, Amar Singh said, “I will always be with Mulayam.

When Akhilesh Yadav replaced Shivpal Yadav as the UP SP President, even then I was blamed for it.

“I never talked to Ashu Malik, news report (where UP CM is referred to as Aurangzeb and SP Chief as Shahjahan) has nothing to do with me.”

Mulayam’s friendship with Amar Singh goes back to the days when Veer Bahadur Singh was chief minister of the Congress government in UP, in 1985-88. He joined the SP formally in 1996 and went to Rajya Sabha courtesy Mulayam.