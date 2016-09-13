‘I will always oppose a non-Punjabi becoming Punjab’s chief minister’-Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh
Chandigarh, Sep 13: Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday questioned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s moral authority to speak against corruption when he had defended his own principal secretary Rajinder Kumar, who was facing serious corruption charges and went to jail after facing trial.
Addressing a press conference after inducting senior Akalileader Jagjivanpal Singh into the party here on Monday, Amarinder ridiculed Kejriwal’s charges of his having an understanding with the Badals. “Kejriwal is now claiming that he will put the Badals behind bars. I have done it already in 2002,” he said, while reiterating his opposition to Kejriwal staking his claim for the Punjab chief minister’s post.
“No matter how he interprets it, I will always oppose a non-Punjabi becoming Punjab’s chief minister,” he said.
Amarinder maintained that Kejriwal was trying to address the anti-Badal sentiment without spelling out how he will punish the Badals and put them behind bars. “I know how to do it as I’ve done and will do it again,” he said, while adding, there is a proper legal system to bring the corrupt like Badals to the book. “But why is Kejriwal not applying the same yardstick in Delhi also?” he asked, while pointing out how he continues to defend his principal secretary from corruption charges.
Defending his opposition to CBI probe into the drug scandal, Amarinder said his only concern was that it would have been delayed as the central agency usually takes about 8 to 10 years to complete investigations. He said there were some central agencies like the (ED), income tax department, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) involved in the investigations.