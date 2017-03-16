Will BJP make Gautami Tadimalla its RK Nagar candidate?

Chennai, March 16: All the parties are getting ready for a political tussle in the nearing By-polls in RK Nagar. The RK Nagar Constituency has to conduct By-polls due to the death of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The AIADMK especially the Pannerselval group is considering the by-polls very crucial. While the DMK also would try to suppress the power of AIADMK in RK Nagar. Certain crucial facts like the imprisonment of Sasikala, the Chief-Ministership of Palaniswamy and the entry of Deepa Jayakumar into politics would surely be reflected in the by-polls.

Meanwhile, The BJP has not yet decided its candidate for the RK Nagar by-polls, being stuck in between the disagreements existing in the regional functionaries. Initially, it was not sure whether the BJP would contest in the by-polls or not. When it became almost clear that BJP is contesting in the by-polls, the question about the selection of the candidate followed.

Gautami Tadimalla, first person who raised questions about death of Jayalalithaa

The latest heard name in association with the BJP candidature in the RK Nagar By-polls is that of the prominent South Indian actress, Gautami Tadimalla. Gautami Tadimalla is the first person who pointed out the need for an investigation in the death of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Gautami has expressed her doubts over the death of Jayalalithaa by writing an open letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many people from Tamil Nadu has extended their support to Gautami when she raised questions about the death of Jayalalithaa. This might have led BJP to think that she would gain acceptance among the common people. It is also rumoured that BJP is trying to grab the position of Late Jayalalithaa though the candidature of Gautami.

The former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was hospitalised in the Apollo hospital on September 22, 2016, with fever and Dehydration. She died on December 5, following a massive cardiac arrest according to Apollo hospital.

