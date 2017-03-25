Will Congress start its Organisational Changes soon?

New Delhi, March 25: Indian National Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Vice-President Rahul Gandhi returning after her treatment abroad, a Congress pioneer on Friday said that “clear structural, categorical and emphatic” issues will be discussed in the setting of the party’s election failure in the Hindi heartland states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

There were some signs that organizational changes could be effected within the party amid calls for “surgery” from some leaders after the Indian National Congress’s massive defeat in the two states, as also the failure to form a coalition in Goa and Manipur assembly, where it had emerged the single largest party.

On March 13, the day after the election results were declared in five states, Rahul Gandhi had also indicated, “As far as the Congress party is concerned, we do need to make structural and organizational changes — and that is a fact.”

Enquired about the possibility of party’s organizational changes after the Rahul Gandhi’s’ return yesterday, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who had earlier called for a radical restructuring of the Indian National Congress party as a whole, on Friday remarked that what he had said is “definitely in the wind”.

Abhishek Singhvi said: “But you do not have to put a timer switch to it like a race timer for these process. They (Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi) have come back only last night. I think you should be fair enough to give us all a chance to breathe…. (But) let me assure you: very, very clear structural and categorical and emphatic issues will be discussed within the party very soon.”

Abhishek Singhvi, on Friday, while addressing the media, also said Sonia Gandhi is on way to fast recovery from her illness.

The Congress VP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to attend Parliament proceedings on Monday. Sources in the party said any exercise on change in the party structure, or discussions for a change, will begin only after Monday.

Rahul Gandhi had left the country on March 16 —after attending the swearing-in of Punjab’s Congress Chief Minister Amarinder Singh— to be with his mother amid angry calls for change in the party structure after the election results of five state assemblies.

While some leaders have obliquely criticized Rahul Gandhi’s style of functioning in the party. Indian National Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh had recently said a “new Congress” needs to be built, but that can be done only by Rahul Gandhi.

A section of party leaders has since renewed the pitch to elevate Rahul Gandhi in the party hierarchy.