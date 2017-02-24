Will contest polls from Jayalalithaa’s constituency, says Deepa Jayakumar

Chennai, Feb. 24: Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at a public meeting on Friday confirmed that she would surely contest in the elections from her aunt’s constituency, R.K. Nagar, in the next elections.

“People are continuously expressing interest, that I should contest from there I am definitely going to take that call and contest from R.K. Nagar,” Deepa told ANI.

Deepa Jayakumar had expressed her will to fulfil the aspirations put on her by the people of the State. “It is certainly unacceptable and it is bad for the people, as this kind of conquering and hijacking of the party is absolutely not acceptable to anyone, especially to the cadre of the AIADMK, Because their wishes, as well as Amma’s wishes, are being totally ignored here. And for sure, it was a forcible takeover,” Deepa Jayakumar said to media when asked about the appointment of E. Palaniswamy as chief minister and general secretary of the AIADMK.

While, Palaniswami said earlier on the day that there is no mystery behind Jayalalithaa’s death. He added that people with vested interests are making it an issue for political gain.

“There is no mystery over Jayalalithaa’s death, people are just making an issue out of it,” Palaniswami told media here.

Palaniswamy further said that the ruckus that took place in the assembly on February 18, while trust votes were sought from assembly members, is a matter under consideration of the judiciary.

“The Tamil Nadu Assembly ruckus is sub judice matter and everything will be done according to the law,” he opined.

Meanwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam has once again aroused the questions about the real cause of Jayalalithaa’s death. He urged to probe into Jayalalithaa’s death.

“When I was the chief minister of the state, I initiated an enquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death, but everything went upside down. The state and central government should enquire into the death of Jayalalithaa,” Panneerselvam said. He stressed that they would go on with a war till the questions on Amma’s death is properly answered.