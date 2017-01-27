Will contest the state elections using our own strength and power, Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Jan. 27: A day after ruling out its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming civic polls, the Shiv Sena said that it will also contest the state elections alone so as to bring stability in Maharashtra, which has been hampered post demonetisation.

“This decision is not only for Mumbai and BMC polls, but for the entire Maharashtra state. We will contest the state elections using our own strength and power. We want to bring stability in Maharashtra, which has been hampered post demonetisation,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told ANI.

Raut also lashed out at BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for accusing the Shiv Sena of being involved in corruption.

“People should stay in their limit. Any roadside cannot ask any question from us,” Raut said.

Alleging Shiv Sena of being involved in the corruption, Somaiya yesterday asserted that they would make no compromise and bring in transparency in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray yesterday announced that his party would contest the BMC solo, thereby ruling out an alliance with the BJP.

Thackeray confirmed that the Shiv Sena will not enter into an alliance with any party.

According to reports, Sena and the BJP held seat-sharing talks but failed to reach an agreement.

“I will not go into an alliance, from now the fight has started,” Thackeray had said.

The BMC polls will be held on February 21, and results will be announced on February 23.(ANI)