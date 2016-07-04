Will Divyanka Tripathi commit suicide before wedding ???

Mumbai, July 04: Divyanka Tripathi will soon be in an ICU, but in reel-life.

However, this is just the producers’ plan to explain the 31-year-old actress’ absence from her hit TV soap Yeh Hain Mohobbatein, as she will be busy with her wedding with Vivek Dahiya.

She has been granted just three days’ leave ahead of her wedding and this whole drama with the ICU is just to cover that up.

Reportedly, Ishita will be shown committing suicide on the show. She will be rushed to a hospital where she would be admitted to the ICU, reports Bollywood Life.

Shoot#prewedding#@divyankatripathi#@vivekdahiya08#outdoor#love# forever # made for each couple#photography #@sachin113photographer@prewedding photography mumbai# A photo posted by Sachin Kumar (photographer) (@sachin113photographer) on Jun 28, 2016 at 8:34pm PDT

According to the reports on some websites, the reason of her getting admitted in the ICU might also be a tiff with some goons.

Whatever it may be, while Ishita will be battling between life and death, Divyanka will be gearing up to start a new life in Bhopal.