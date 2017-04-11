Will end Triple Talaq in 1.5 Yrs, No need of government interference: Muslim Law Board Vice President

New Delhi, April 11: Following the massive outrage over triple talaq, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will do away with the practice of triple talaq in a year-and-a-half, said Dr. Sayeed Sadiq, the vice president of All India Muslim law board, adding that there was no need for “government interference”.

The statement comes two days after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) claimed that it had received 3.50 crore forms from Muslim women around the country favoring Shariyat and triple talaq.

“We have received 3.50 crore forms in favor of Shariyat and triple talaq from Muslim women in the country and the number of women against these are very less,” chief organizer of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s women wing Asma Zohra said while addressing a gathering of around 20,000 women at a workshop in Eidgah on April 9.

The board had recently told the Supreme Court that the pleas challenging the practice among Muslims were not maintainable as the issues fell outside the realm of judiciary.

The board had also said that the validity of Mohammedan Law, founded essentially on the Holy Quran and sources based on it, cannot be tested on the particular provisions of the Constitution.

The Centre had on October 7 last year opposed in the Supreme Court the practice of triple talaq, ‘nikah halala’ and polygamy among Muslims and favoured a relook on grounds like gender equality and secularism.

The Ministry of Law and Justice, in its affidavit, had referred to constitutional principles like gender equality, secularism, international covenants, religious practices and marital law prevalent in various Islamic countries to drive home the point that the practice of triple talaq and polygamy needed to be adjudicated upon afresh by the apex court.

The apex court had taken suo moto cognizance of the question whether Muslim women faced gender discrimination in the event of divorce or due to other marriages of their husband.

The latest to speak out against triple talaq was Salma Ansari, the wife of Vice-President Hamid Ansari. On the sidelines of a function on April 9, Salma had said that uttering ‘talaq’ thrice does not amount to divorce and asked Muslim women to read the Quran thoroughly instead of relying on clerics.

“Triple talaq is not an issue. There can be no ‘talaq’ (divorce) just because someone utters talaq, talaq, talaq,” she told reporters. Salma said women can find an answer to their questions in the Quran itself.

“If you’ve read the Quran then you can find the solution there itself. There is no such rule in Quran. They have just made it up. There is no such thing. You read the Quran in Arabic and don’t read the translation. You accept whatever the Maulana (clerics) or the Mulla says. You must read the Quran and Hadis. Just see what Rasool had said,” she had said.