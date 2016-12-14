Who will get 2016’s best magazine cover ?
Mumbai,Dec14:The year is about to come to an end and to make sure the magazines have a boom in sales, they’ve done a pretty good job of bringing in players on their cover!
From the scrumptious Deepika Padukone to a dishy Ranveer Singh, they’ve all made for some striking looks on their respective covers. Like every month, for December too, we’ve compiled a set of all the magazine covers released this month.
While the usual ones have had mostly B-town folks, some of them have also honoured celebs from outside the fraternity. Being the year 2016’s end, a lot of magazines have put in a lot of efforts into ending the year with a bang.
Take your pick and vote for the best mag cover!
Aditi Rao Hydari on Traveller
Alia Bhatt on Femina and Filmfare
Anushka Manchanda on L’Officiel
Anushka Sharma on GQ
Deepika Padukone on Elle and Hello!
Divya Khosla Kumar on CineBlitz
Harshvardhan Kapoor on Cosmopolitan Man
Kareena Kapoor Khan on Grazia
Katrina Kaif on Harper’s Bazaar Bride
Kriti Sanon on Maxim
Neha Sharma on Wedding Times
Ranveer Singh on Man’s World
Richa Chadda on Cosmopolitan
Sakshi Malik on Verve
Vaani Kapoor on Vogue
Vidya Balan on Stardust and Filmfare
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech on FHM