Who will get 2016’s best magazine cover ?

Mumbai,Dec14:The year is about to come to an end and to make sure the magazines have a boom in sales, they’ve done a pretty good job of bringing in players on their cover!

From the scrumptious Deepika Padukone to a dishy Ranveer Singh, they’ve all made for some striking looks on their respective covers. Like every month, for December too, we’ve compiled a set of all the magazine covers released this month.

While the usual ones have had mostly B-town folks, some of them have also honoured celebs from outside the fraternity. Being the year 2016’s end, a lot of magazines have put in a lot of efforts into ending the year with a bang.

Take your pick and vote for the best mag cover!

Aditi Rao Hydari on Traveller

Alia Bhatt on Femina and Filmfare

Anushka Manchanda on L’Officiel

Anushka Sharma on GQ

Deepika Padukone on Elle and Hello!

Divya Khosla Kumar on CineBlitz

Harshvardhan Kapoor on Cosmopolitan Man

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Grazia

Katrina Kaif on Harper’s Bazaar Bride

Kriti Sanon on Maxim

Neha Sharma on Wedding Times

Ranveer Singh on Man’s World

Richa Chadda on Cosmopolitan

Sakshi Malik on Verve

Vaani Kapoor on Vogue

Vidya Balan on Stardust and Filmfare

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech on FHM

