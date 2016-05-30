Will give 100 percent to win medal at Rio: Shuttler Sindhu

Mumbai, May 30: India’s shuttler P.V. Sindhu on Monday said that she is confident of a good performance and will give her 100 percent to clinch a medal at the forthcoming Olympics at Rio de Janeiro be held from August 5-21.

A total of seven Indian shuttlers have made the cut for the Rio Games, eclipsing the previous high of five taking part in the 2012 London Olympics.

Leading the women’s singles category for India will be London Olympics bronze medallist and World No.8 Saina Nehwal alongside No.10 Sindhu.

Olympic Golf Quest (OGQ), a non profitable organisation which has been supporting the athletes for a long time, felicitated a number of athletes here from different fields who will represent India at Rio.

“I want to thank OGQ for their constant support, they have been supporting me from when I was 14 years old and now I have come a long way and now I am 20. I will be participating in my first Olympics and I am looking forward to Rio,” Sindhu said at a press conference here.

“I am excited and will give my 100 percent to clinch a medal at the games. Want all of you all to support so that we can do even better this time around in the Olympics,” she said.

Shiva Thapa, who is the only boxer to qualify for the Rio Games, said he is focused and will give his best to win a medal at the event.

“I am focused and working hard for Rio. I am confident that I will give my best to bring medal for my country. I want to thank the OGQ for their constant support and what they have done for us. This support and the confidence they have given will help us do better this time,” Thapa said.

India’s top air pistol shooter, Heena Sidhu said she is excited to represent the country at the Olympics for the second time after London 2012.

“I am honoured to be here. This will be my second Olympics but seems like I am going for the first time. I am still learning and preparing. OGQ has helped us a lot. I am looking forward to Rio and hope to bring medal for India,” Heena said.

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand, who was present to felicitate the athletes, congratulated them and wished good luck for the forthcoming games.

“It is time for all of us to get excited for the Olympics. I hope this time it is going to be better than the last time and we will win lot moiré medals this time. I wish all the athletes all the best and hope they will bring more medals this time. We are all supporting them,” Anand said.

Badminton legend Prakash Padukone, a founding member of the OGQ, also hoped that the Indian contingent will bring smiles to the faces of millions back home with an improved performance in Rio.

“The government has spent a lot of money for the athletes. We are all looking forward for an improved performance this time in Rio. I wish all of them the best for the Games and I hope they will do well and improve our medal tally,” Padukone concluded.