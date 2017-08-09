Will Gujarat HC consider Zakia Jafri’s petition challenging throne of PM Modi over Gujarat riots?

Ahmedabad/ Gujarat, August 9: Today the Gujarat High Court would probably declare its order regarding the petition filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of the butchered Congress leader Eshan Jafri, against the lower court order of making a clean chit to the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi and others involved in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Hearing on the petition filed was done before Justice Sonia Gokani on July 3.

Citizen for Justice and Peace, an NGO run by activist Teesta Setalvad, joined with Jafri in filing the review petition against the magistrate’s court order of closing the report given by Special Investigation Team (SIT). The petition demands to make Modi and the other 59 accused to be the part of ‘the larger criminal conspiracy’ behind the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Ehsan Jafri, former MP, was one among the victims of Gujarat riots. He got killed along with 67 others on 28 February 2002, when Jafri’s house was set on fire by a mob. The tragic incident occurred on the very next day of Godhra train burning episode.

SIT, which scrutinised Jafri’s petition, submitted before the High court claiming that the investigation was monitored by the apex court and the report was accepted by all.

The lower court declared after looking into all aspects that there wasn’t any need for further investigation into the matter, involving the state functionaries. Mihir Desai, Jafri’s lawyer, argued with magistrate’s court order for not rejecting the previous report and for not making a fresh investigation.

The lower court ignored guidelines of Supreme Court saying that there was a conspiracy behind the riot, says media reports. Advocate Desai claims that the magistrate had ignored key witnesses such as Sanjiv Bhatt, R B Shreekumar and Rahul Sharma (former IPS officers) and the findings of Tehelka magazine was also not considered.

SIT had filed its final report before the metropolitan magistrate’s court, mentioning a clean chit to Modi and others on 8 February 2012.