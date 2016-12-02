Will.I.am declares Naomi Campbell as queen of fashion

Los Angeles, Dec 2 : Rapper Will.i.am says supermodel Naomi Campbell is the “queen of fashion”.

Will.i.am recently teamed up with Campbell for the launch of his new Bluetooth earphone brand Buttons.

While he believes Campbell is top of the pile when it comes to the catwalk he thinks young pretender Kendall Jenner is the “princess” of the business, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Because I was a part of Beats and that success, when I started this company, I wanted to make sure I had other folks I can bounce ideas off and can consult and help make some noise,” Will.i.am told #legend magazine.

“We’re so blessed to have them as a part of thisÂ… Naomi is the queen of fashion and Kendall is the princess,” he added.

–IANS

sas/ks/