Will Kamal Hassan join AAP, after his meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today?

New Delhi, September 21: The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would meet Kamal Haasan in Chennai and both of them will have political discussions. According to reliable sources, this statement was said by a member of the Aam Addmi Party. There were indications going on that the veteran actor Kamal Hassan may join politics soon.

Arvind Kejriwal will meet Haasan in Chennai today at the star’s Alwarpet residence. Kamal Hassan is apparently excited about the meeting as he has organised a lavish lunch for the AAP convenor. Kamal Hassan has been very active politically of late, often times levying corruption charges against the state government.

According to official sources, Kamal Hassan congratulated the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala for good governance on its first anniversary in May in 2017. Kamal Hassan fuelled speculation about his expected political plunge when he attended an event organised by the DMK party in Chennai last month. According to media sources, it was said that “Kejriwal will leave for Chennai tomorrow morning and meet Kamal Haasan. They are expected to have political discussions.

According to media reports,the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind kejriwal would also visit a Tamil Nadu government-run skill development center in Chennai. Kamal Haasan was opposing the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, whose political adversary DMK has voiced support for him.

(Inputs from PTI)