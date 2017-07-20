Will Kamal Hassan join DMK after attending the platinum anniversary celebrations of Murasoli?

Chennai, July 20: Actor Kamal Haasan is expected to attend the platinum anniversary celebrations of Murasoli Daily, a DMK mouthpiece. While Rajinikanth is yet to accept the invitation to attend Murasoli Daily’s anniversary celebrations, Kamal Haasan has accepted the invite. The anniversary celebrations for the day will be held over two days. Kamal Haasan will attend the event on August 10 while Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadres will take part in celebrations on August 11.

In the last few days, Kamal Haasan has alleged corruption in the current Palaniswami government. The government has not taken kindly to the accusations with Chief Minister Palaniswami saying that the actor does not know politics. “He is into acting… does not know about politics. After he comes to politics and says (such) things, we will give him a proper response,” the Tamil Nadu chief minister said.

To this, Kamal Haasan posted a message on Twitter in which he stated: “The day I communicated my voice against the inconvenience of Hindi, I had turned into a novice lawmaker”.

Without naming anybody in his Twitter post, the on-screen character said that those “behind influence” and the individuals who overlook their obligation by tolerating cash” were undermining activity against him for tax avoidance. Kamal Haasan urged individuals to approach and question the legislature. He said that it is the obligation of a dependable subject to scrutinise the administration on defilement.

He solicited individuals to carefully record examples from debasement in the administration. “You should keep in touch with them on the off chance that you had gone over debasement in this administration. Try not to do that through letters or postcards as they will simply tear them. Record them carefully, and with poise,” Haasan said. Kamal Haasan has asserted far reaching defilement in giving duty exception to movies, including that numerous from the film business supported such debasement “out of dread”.