Will keep supporting Kashmiris from across border, says Pak Army Chief Bajwa

New Delhi, June 10: Challenging India once again, the Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa said on Saturday that his country would keep supporting the “Kashmiris’ movement of self-determination” from across the border, according to a media report.

Bajwa in his comments also stressed that his military force intends to support the Kashmiri struggle, not in the PoK but across the border, according to the Times of India report.

Bajwa reportedly made the comments during a visit to Muzaffarabad in PoK.

Addressing the troops at the LoC, Bajwa reportedly said that “no Indian misadventure shall go without a befitting response”.

“We are aware of the defence and security challenges being faced by the country and we are capable of defeating all threats, irrespective of the ‘front'” Citing the Pakistani media, TOI quoted the general as saying.

His reaction was presumably a response to a recent statement by the Indian Army chief that the “Indian Army is fully ready for a two-and-a-half-front war”.