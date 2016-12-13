Will leave my businesses before Jan 20: President-elect Donald Trump

New York, Dec 13: President-elect Donald Trump confirmed in a tweet a few minutes ago, that his sons and his executives would run his business empire. He pushed back charges that he would continue to run his vast real estate holdings after he assumes office as the US President on January 20.

@realDonaldTrump tweeted: Even though I am not mandated by law to do so, I will be leaving my busineses before January 20th so that I can focus full time on the Presidency. Two of my children, Don and Eric, plus executives, will manage them. No new deals will be done during my term(s) in office. I will hold a press conference in the near future to discuss the business, Cabinet picks and all other topics of interest. Busy times!”


Ps. Mr Trump’s doesn’t bother with spell check.

