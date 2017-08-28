Will look for President’s intervention if Assembly isn’t convened: TTV Dinakaran

Puducherry/Tamil Nadu , August 28: In the meeting of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the merger (EPS and OPS) of the party would decide the fate of the jailed party general secretary V.K. Sasikala and T.T.V. Dinakaran. The T.T.V. Dinakaran faction said that it would seek the President’s intervention in case a proper session of the Assembly is not assembled. “We believe that the government would take a fair decision and convene assembly. We will seek intervention from President Ramnath Kovind if this doesn’t happen,” MLA Thanga Tamilselvan (Dinakaran faction) said, reiterating their demand for a floor test.

He further said that at least 20-25 MLAs are staying in the resort and nobody has invited or informed them about the expected meeting.”We are 20-25 MLAs staying in this resort. Nobody has invited or informed us for today’s meeting. Do we belong to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)?” he said. The 21 MLAs backing Dinakaran continue to be lodged at a hotel in Puducherry where they moved into on Friday after vacating a resort.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK meeting at Chennai’s Royapettah has started. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy and O. Panneerselvam are present in the meeting. The meeting will also discuss the issue of 19 (allegedly 22) legislators giving a letter to Governor C.Vidyasagar Rao withdrawing their support to Chief Minister E. Palanisamy and wanting a new Chief Minister.

According to reports, the meeting would also reiterate that the appointment of Dinakaran is invalid as he did not complete five years in the party as a member to hold a party post. Originally, the AIADMK was divided into two factions – one led by former chief minister O. Panneerselvam and the other by Sasikala. The Election Commission (EC) had recognized only these two factions at the time of R.K.Nagar constituency by-polls. However, it was postponed because of money play – bribing the voters.

Later, a third faction emerged under Palanisamy as it developed differences with the Sasikala-Dinakaran faction. On August 26, Dinakaran said that all those MLAs supporting him will teach a lesson to those who want to evict Sasikala. Over the last few days, many MLAs of the AIADMK have pledged support to Dinakaran taking the strength of his camp to 21.

The anger within the EPS over its merger with the Panneerselvam camp was evident as the MLA publically chided the Chief Minister for his decision. While the DMK and the Congress have been urging the Tamil Nadu Governor to direct Palanisamy to prove his majority in the House, no decision on the same has been taken yet.

Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao is expected to return to Tamil Nadu shortly, after which he is likely to ask Palanisamy to take a floor test. This would be the second time in six months that the State Assembly would witness a floor test, if it happens. (ANI)