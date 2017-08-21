We will miss the end of Earth by collision with Florence by several miles on Sept 1

Washington,August21:Asteroid Florence is among the largest near-Earth asteroids that are several miles is size. Measurements from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope and NEOWISE mission indicate it is about 4.4 kilometres in size. How to view this asteroid?

According to NASA, it will even be visible to small telescopes in late August and early September, when it brightens to the ninth magnitude.

NASA scientists will use ground-based radar to observe its features up close, using radar imaging NASA’s Goldstone Solar System Radar in California and at the National Science Foundation’s Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. It hasn’t come this close since 1890 ,

The asteroid will make a ‘relatively close encounter’ with Earth on September 1. The asteroid, named for Florence Nightingale, was first spotted in 1981, and the flyby in September will be the closest it’s come to Earth since 1890. And, it won’t come this close again until 2,500.