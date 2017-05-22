Will name another road after Martyr Niranjan: K C George

Bengaluru/Karnataka, May 22: After the Karnataka Government passed a resolution to rename the Doddbommasandra main road in Vidyarayanyapura after Lt Col Niranjan EK, who lost his life in the 2016 Pathankot attack, Minister of Bengaluru Development and Town Planning K C George on Monday said that they will be naming another road in his honour.

“You must understand under what circumstances they have written the letter. Col. Niranjan’s name was recommended, we have highest respec the for him. That’s why we passed the resolution to name a road after him,” George told ANI.

“We wanted to name a road after Niranjan, but this road was already named for a freedom fighter Pete Siddappa Tiruvu,” he added.

Reportedly, in January last, Karnataka Aam Aadmi Party and residents of Vidyaranyapura started an online petition to rename the road after Lt Col Niranjan EK.

“He laid down his life fighting terrorists in Pathankot. His family, friends and neighbours remember him as devoted to the army and dedicated to his country. We want to keep this martyr’s memory alive. Lt Col Niranjan grew up in Vidyaranyapura, Bengaluru, his family currently lives there. We request you to rename a prominent road “DoddaBommasandra” in the locality after him,” read the petition on change.org. (ANI)