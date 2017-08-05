Will NASA entrust the Earth into the hands of fourth grade Jack Davis ?

Cape Canaveral,August5:Can you take on the job of protecting the planet? MIB !Many people, upon hearing about National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) newest job offer, have lost their minds. The job may be limited to U.S. citizens and U.S. nationals, but people all over the world are freaking out about it. The space agency is looking for someone to, simply put, guard the planet from aliens. This is, to guard the planet against “organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration”. It’s a position to ensure that humans don’t poison space, and these other organisms don’t contaminate Earth. The job comes with a six figure salary. It ranges from $124,406 to $187,000 per year, and the selected candidate even gets security clearance that is listed as “secret”. The position is for three years “with the possibility of extending for an additional 2 years”. The candidate will also be working with several different branches of NASA and external organisations, all of whom are involved in the protection of the planet. Furthermore, the chosen Planetary Protection Officer (PPO) is “responsible for the leadership of NASA’s planetary protection capability, maintenance of planetary protection policies, and oversight of their implementation by NASAs space flight missions”. One of the perks of the job is travel. Maybe, one day, that might include a trip to space, for NASA is currently busy planning a range of missions, including one to Jupitor’s icy moon Europa, in its quest for signs of alien life. Many think the job will be uber cool, while others think it won’t involve a lot of work. People from all over the world have written in to NASA, asking the company to consider them as a viable candidate. The leader of the pack is nine-year-old, Jack Davis, whose resume in on point. The kid has since gone viral on social-networking website Reddit under a post titled “My friend’s son wrote a letter to NASA”

Reddit

Jack, a fourth-grader in New Jersey who described himself as a “Guardian of the Galaxy” in his signature, sent NASA a hand-written letter Thursday asking to be considered for the job, which involves the prevention of alien contamination during space missions.

He received a phone call from Planetary Research Director Jonathan Rall and a letter in response, according to a press release issued Friday. Both congratulated Jack on his interest and encouraged him to do well in school.

“I may be nine but I think I would be fit for the job. One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien. Also, I have seen almost all the space movies and alien movies I can see,” Jack wrote in his letter.

In the letter, Davis lists out the many reasons he thinks he makes a worthy candidate for the job.

“This is a better cover letter than many I’ve seen,” reads one of the comments. “Well, he IS young. Therefore, he would be better at learning alien language(s) than most adults. He sounds like a strong candidate to me,” reads another.

One more reads, “He’s already a Guardian of the Galaxy…NASA should be calling HIM”.

