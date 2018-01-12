Will ‘never give an inch’ of land to Navy floating jetty construction, go to Pak border: Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai, Jan 12: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari reacting furiously to Navy’s proposal on the construction of a floating jetty at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, said “he will not give an inch of land” and also asked the Navy to find space at “Pak border”.

“When they come to me asking for land in south Mumbai, I will never give an inch. Everyone wants to have houses and quarters in south Mumbai. Why should they live in south Mumbai? Why can’t they go to the Pakistan border, which they patrol?,” said Nitin Gadkari at an event in Mumbai, in the presence of Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Commander-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

Navy had asked the Mumbai Port Trust for land in south Mumbai for operations and housing its staff in December 2016.

Earlier this week, the Bombay High Court denied green signal for the construction of a floating hotel and jetty at Nariman Point, dismissing a petition filed by the developer, Rashmi Development Pvt Ltd.

“The floating jetty in Malabar Hill has been stalled by the Navy. There is no Navy in Malabar Hill, so they had no right to deny permission. Their job is only to protect our borders from terrorists,” said Gadkari.