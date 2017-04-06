Will not allow flights from Mumbai to take off, threatens Shiv Sena

Mumbai/Maharashtra, April 6: Shiv Sena has issued an open threat in Parliament over Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s refusal to revoke Air India’s no-fly order against Rajendra Gaikwad.

BJP MPs reportedly surrounded Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju soon after Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. The Sena MPs were upset with Raju for refusing to intervene in the flight ban against Osmanabad MP Ravindra Gaikwad imposed by Air India and six private airlines.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister SS Ahluwalia reportedly shielded him from the Sena MPs. Raju was led to his chamber by Ahluwalia.

Sena MP Anant Geete told the house that they would not allow flights to take off from Mumbai.

Earlier, Gaikwad apologised to the Lok Sabha for his behaviour and demanded the airlines to lift the ban. He, however, refused to apologise to the Air India staff member who was assaulted.

Civil aviation minister Gajapathi Raju replying the Sena MP said the safety of passengers inside an aircraft should not be compromised. “He (Gaikwad) wrote a letter to me and I forwarded it to the police so that it becomes a part of the inquiry. It is a process of the law. A passenger aircraft is a machine where people fly and their safety and security should not be compromised,” he said.