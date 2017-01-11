I will not let Samajwadi Party split, Mulayam Singh rallies party workers

SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav addressing his supporters and the press outside the party office in Lucknow. Highlights…

“Mere paas jo tha vo sab desh ka hai. Aur mere paas kya hai? Aap sab hain,” Mulayam Singh Yadav tells party workers to rousing cheers.

“Aapki chinta swabhavik hai kyuki Samajwadi Party sangharsh se bani hai. Main gaya tha Delhi ke hamari party ki ekta me koi badhaa na daal paaye, Party ki ekta ke liye humne pura samay diya hai. I’m standing here to tell you that the party will not split. It’s not me trying to split the party, who is the person meeting others?

“I will not let the SP split. When Akhilesh was just two years old I formed the Samajwadi Party during the Emergency.

“Na hum alag party bana rahe hain, na symbol badal rahe hain. Woh (opposing group) dusri party bana rahe hain. Maine unko (opposing group) kaha vivaad mein mat pado. Hum party mein ekta chahte hain. We are not forming a separate party, nor are we changing the symbol. They are (the Akhilesh faction) forming another party. I told them don’t get into arguments. We want unity in the party.

“Shivpal has done a lot for the party. He fought during the Emergency,” Mulayam Singh said, as his brother seated next to him looked on.