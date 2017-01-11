Will not be Punjab Chief Minister, will remain Delhi CM, clarifies Arvind Kejriwal

Chandigarh, Jan 11: A day after AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a rally in Punjab said that people of the state should cast their votes on February 4 “assuming that Arvind Kejriwal will be the Chief Minister of Punjab”, Kejriwal clarified that the Punjab CM will be from the state.

“I am Delhi chief minister. I can’t become Punjab CM. The CM will be from Punjab,” Kejriwal said.

Sisodia had said that whoever becomes the Chief Minister, it will be Kejriwals responsibility to ensure that all promises made during the election are fulfilled.

Meanwhile, India’s most popular form of showing disaffection of political leadership — a shoe has been thrown at Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal in Bathinda.

