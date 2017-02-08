Will Panneerselvam join hands with Deepa Jayakumar in Tamil Nadu Politics?

Chennai, Feb 8: In a controversial press meet on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam and PH Pandian has openly expressed their disagreement with the elevation of Sasikala as Chief Minister. While talking to Media, O Panneerselvam invited Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar to join his fight against Sasikala.

Last night, Pannerselvam opened up to the media that he had been complelled to resign from the post of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. AIADMK member Udayakumar has asked him to resign and to make way for Sasikala, said O Panneerselvam while addressing the media last night. While, on Tuesday, Deepa Jayakumar also expressed her dislike in Sasikala being the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

“I never betrayed the party, if party ask me to withdraw my resignation I will do that. I don’t understand her hastiness to become the Chief Minister. I happened to become the CM of Tamil Nadu Twice, only when Amma wished to. I always followed Amma’s path, added O PanneerSelvam. PH Pandian yesterday commented that, he is not yet able to cop up with the sudden demise of Jayalalithaa. But, the closest person with Jayalalithaa has started the move to assume the position of Amma, just after her death. It is not possible for one who loved Amma, pandiyan asserted. He also alleged that, there occurred a heated argument between Jayalalitaa and some one at Poes Garden. Subsequently, someone had pushed Jayalalithaa from back, a day before she was admitted to hospital. This revelation will strengthen the doubt that there was a conspiracy behind Jayalalitaa’s death.

He also confirmed that an inquiry is going to be started on the mysterious death of Jayalalitaa. A committee is already been set up to probe Amma’s death. A retired judge is giong to head the committee, Panneerselvam stressed.

Earlier on Monday, Apollo Hospital doctors along with the UK specialist Dr Richard Beale, who treated Jayalalithaa, had come-up with certain clarifications regarding the treatment and death of Jayalalithaa, concluding that she died of multiple organ failure followed by a cardiac arrest. Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo hospital on 22 September. On September 21 she inaugurated the second stretch of Chennai Metro. According to doctors of Apollo, she suffered multiple organ failure, sepsis, pneumonia and so on, who was so active even a day before getting admitted to the hospital.

O Panneerselvam said that he would meet the governor once he returns to Chennai. He says he will prove his strength in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

When asked if theUnion government is supporting him, O Panneerselvam replied that, the Centre isn’t supporting me as a person, but supporting Tamil Nadu and its people.”