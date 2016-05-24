It will be a people’s government, says Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 : The new CPI(M) Left Democratic Front government in Kerala will be a people’s government and will function beyond caste, religious and political barriers, Chief Minister-designate Pinarayi Vijayan, said today.

He also sought cooperation from people of all walks of life for betterment of the state.

“This will be a people’s government and will function for the welfare of the people. There will be no caste, religious and political barriers and we will function with that spirit,” he said addressing his first press meet after being elevated as chief minister-designate of the new government.

“Everyone has the right in this government and society should understand that if people turn their back, democratic process will not be complete. It is the people’s cooperation which strengthens democracy,” he said, asserting that government will function for justice, brotherhood, prosperity and growth.

The new government will be sworn in at 4 PM tomorrow at the Central stadium here and people from various walks of life would attend. After the swearing-in, the first cabinet would meet by around 6.30 PM, he said.

Vijayan said he had not yet received the list of all the ministers and would meet the state Governor only tomorrow morning after the list was ready.

“The May 16 Assembly election was fought fiercely. That is over. Various candidates have been elected and those who got majority are forming the government. For the state’s betterment, everyone should work together,” he said seeking cooperation from all sections of the people.

On government’s stand on corruption, Vijayan said, “There is corruption at various levels. It has come to my notice that ‘avatars’ (some people) are going round saying they are ‘CM’s men’. Perhaps they do not know my way of functioning.

Such type of people should be kept at bay and we need to be careful.”

“Personal staff should also be like ministers, above corruption,” he said.

CPI(M) General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury and politburo member, Prakash Karat, will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The 12 CPI(M) and four CPI MLAs, who have been appointed ministers, would leave for Alappuzha this afternoon to pay homage at martyr’s column at Punappra Vayalar to offer floral tributes and ‘Vayalar samadhi’ where there will be a public meeting later in the evening.