Will Play A Saffron Holi Tomorrow: BJP

Patna, March 10: An early Holi for Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader quipped, “Ek Holi kal bhi khelenge, jo kesariya Holi hogi. We will play another Holi tomorrow which will be a saffron Holi.”

Exit polls show a Bharatiya Janata Party a marginal majority in all four states, except in Punjab.

The exit poll results for the recently concluded state assembly elections have projected that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could emerge as the single-largest party in four of five states except for Punjab.

The exit polls predicted a hung assembly in the key Hindi heartland state of Uttar Pradesh where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would emerge as the single largest party.

Times Now-VMR poll forecast 190-210 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, while India News-MRC gave it 185 and ABP-Lokniti CSDS 164-176 seats.

If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins Uttar Pradesh, it would be a return to power for the party in the politically significant and volatile state after long 15 years.

The three Exit polls projected 110-130, 120 and 156-169 seats respectively for the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance and 57-74, 90 and 60-72 seats for the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In the NDTV poll of polls, an average of several exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party was projected to win 179 seats, theSamjwadi Party – Congress 136 and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) 77 seats in the country’s largest state.

However, the India Today-Axis My India and News24-Today’s Chanakya predicted a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with an absolute majority.