Will provide better life to poor: Modi

Ballia (Uttar Prdesh), May 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pledged to ensure a better life for the poor, saying his government was “for the poor”.

“This is a government for the poor. Whatever we do will be for the poor,” the prime minister said here, launching the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

“We have worked a lot on labour related issues,” he added.

The scheme will provide free LPG connections to five crore women belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families between 2016 and 2019.

He said schemes “must be made for the welfare of the poor not keeping in mind considerations of the ballot box”.

The prime minister greeted the workers, or shramiks as he described them, on the occasion of May 1, Labour Day.

“I laud the hard work of all shramiks and appreciate their role in the progress of India. In this century, our mantra should be: All shramiks of the world, let’s make the world one. Unite the world.”

Modi is in Uttar Pradesh on a day-long visit.

He will visit Varanasi later in the day and distribute e-rickshaws and interact with its owners. He will also a scheme for environment-friendly e-boats at the famous Assi Ghat.

“These will help bring down pollution,” Modi tweeted earlier.