Who will ride away on Cycle today? Mulayam or Akhilesh?

Lucknow, Jan 16: The Election Commission is likely to pronounce its order today regarding the Samajwadi Party factions, one led by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and the other by his son Akhilesh Yadav, staking their claims over the party symbol ‘Cycle’.

The three-member poll body, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, on Friday heard the arguments put forward by the two factions.

The commission’s order is expected today as the notification for the first phase of the seven-phase assembly elections in the state will be issued tomorrow.

The Samajwadi Party tussle refuses to subside, with the stalemate between Akhilesh and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav over the post of the party president, not reaching a solution.

According to sources, Mulayam told Akhilesh to step down from the post saying that he would remain to be the party’s face for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. But, Akhilesh refused the offer saying that he would pass on the baton once the elections are over.

The sources further stated that the two are likely to meet again to discuss the issue.